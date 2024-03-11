20 dogs, including several puppies, in Clayton County must find homes this week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
Officials said 20 dogs must find homes by March 14th at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.
The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:
- Larry: People and dog-friendly, high-energy, neutered
- Kat and pups: Mom and her five puppies
- Lona: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Zora: Pregnant, timid, parvo quarantine, unknown if dog-friendly
- Zaria: People shy, dog-friendly
- Corron: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy
- Scout: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Poppy: People and dog-friendly
- Imani: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Danny: People and dog-friendly, high energy
- Alana: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Floof: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
- Allie: People-friendly, non-dog reactive
- Jake: Timid, non dog reactive
- Bruce: Prvo quarantine
- Fairy: Parvo quarantine
- Betsy: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive
- Nebula: Must remain in the state for cruelty charges
- Opal: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges
- Charm: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges
