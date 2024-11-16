2 UGA students win $800K by making field goal kick, donate half to hurricane relief

ATHENS, Ga. — Two University of Georgia students won a special prize and decided to donate half of it to hurricane relief.

During an ESPN show on Saturday morning, host and analyst Pat McAfee held a kicking contest to give students a chance to win money for themselves, according to WSBTV.

WSBTV says the first 300 students to show up to the College GameDay set received a raffle ticket. If your ticket was drawn, you had the chance to kick a field goal for the grand prize.

Belle Sessions, a UGA student, won the raffle. She was previously waiting in line since 3 a.m.

Sessions told McAfee she couldn’t make the 33-yard kick so she asked a student named Henry Silver lined up next to her.

WSBTV says the two students agreed to split the money equally if he made the kick.

Silver was originally kicking for $400,000 to be donated to hurricane relief. But at the last minute, McAfee doubled the prize money.

Silver made the kick with ease, winning $200,000 for himself, $200,000 for Sessions and another $400,000 for hurricane relief.