2 tickets sold in Georgia won $150,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing

No winners matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The drawing on Monday which happens to be Christmas will be worth an estimated $638 million.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Although the Powerball jackpot winner was from Michigan, several Georgians won big prizes in Monday’s drawing.

State Lottery officials told Channel 2 Action News that two people won $150,000 in Georgia and three other Georgians won $50,000.

The two $150,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • BP Quick Mart, 1780 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy, McDonough
  • Jump In, 915 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins

The three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Harmony Church Chevron, 1322 Highway 400 N, Dawsonville
  • Jet Food Store, 610 Shurling Dr, Macon
  • Via Georgia Lottery mobile app by an Atlanta resident

The numbers drawn Monday were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X. The winning ticket was purchased outside of Flint, Michigan.

Before Monday, there had been 34 straight drawings without a winner.

