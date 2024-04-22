2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in metro Atlanta

Powerball winner FILE PHOTO: The winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward. (nicolesy/Getty Images)

Two lucky Georgians are $50,000 richer.

The Georgia Lottery has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday night’s drawing.

One was sold at the Chevron Food Mart at 3557 Memorial Drive in Decatur. The other was sold at the Quiktrip at 4006 Buford Highway in Duluth.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number on Saturday, so you’ll have your next chance at the estimated $115 million jackpot on Monday night.

Georgia Lottery officials say any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices, or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes over $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID, with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

