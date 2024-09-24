10 Georgia schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools by Dept. of Education

GEORGIA — The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 10 schools in Georgia.

According to the DOE, the prestigious recognition is for schools that excel in academic performance or “make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.”

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag will be displayed in each of the schools.

The schools in Georgia that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Atlanta – Intown Community School, Independent Private School.

Buford – Twin Rivers Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Duluth – Hull Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Grayson – Trip Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Lawrenceville – Craig Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Roswell – Atlanta Academy, Independent Private School.

Saint Simons Island – St. Simons Elementary School, Glynn County School District.

Snellville – Brookwood Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Warner Robins – Feagin Mill Middle School, Houston County School District.

Winston – Winston Elementary School, Douglas County School System.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”