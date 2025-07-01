Lizzo says Beyoncé concert helped pull her out of a dark place

Lizzo is reflecting on going into a dark place following the sexual harassment lawsuit her former backup dancers filed against her in 2023.

In a new cover story with Women's Health, the singer says she became "very paranoid and isolated" and "pushed everyone away."

“I wasn’t even talking to my therapist,” she says. “I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open. I wasn’t myself anymore.”

After months of feeling “tired of living,” Lizzo says attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert helped her see that “life is worth living,” partly due to the supportive and encouraging fans she interacted with while there.

“That was the kick-starter to me being like, ‘Okay, Melissa, get your a** in gear and take your f****** life back,’" she says, calling herself by her birth name.

Lizzo says her new album, Love in Real Life, was inspired by that feeling. "It's about finding yourself again," she says.

Three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers sued her for alleged sexual and racial harassment and a hostile work environment, claims that Lizzo has denied. The suit is ongoing.

