Listen to the new 10th anniversary version of OneRepublic's "Counting Stars"

OneRepublic's "Counting Stars," one of the band's signature songs, was released in June of 2023. Now, the band is celebrating the track's 10th anniversary by releasing a completely reimagined version of it.

You can hear the song now, wherever you get your music. It's somewhat slower than the original and features a very different-sounding backing track.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder created the track in partnership with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. In a statement, he says, "When I'm in the studio listening to songs like 'Counting Stars,' I'm hearing them on professional speakers. As soon as I began to reimagine this one, it was essential for me to get out of the studio and have the listener experience."

Thanks to the Buds, Ryan says, "I was able to review every version of the song exactly as our fans would hear it." He adds, "I’m confident that listeners will love this reimagined version as much as I do.”

Ryan can also be heard on the newly released deluxe version of Switchfoot's The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) album, a rerecorded edition of the band's breakout 2003 album. He recorded his version of the band's hit "Dare You to Move," which originally hit the Top 20 back in 2004.

On his Instagram story, Ryan notes that the song changed his life. He writes, "Still can't believe i got to sing on this song. this song was transformative to me in my early 20's..and was actually part of what got me to MOVE to LA and chase music."

