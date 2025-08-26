Lil Nas X's father says rapper is 'very remorseful' after arrest

Lil Nas X's dad says the "Old Town Road" rapper is doing fine and feels bad about the incident that led to him being charged with four felony counts.

Speaking to multiple reporters in a video captured by TMZ, Robert Stafford said that his son was "in good spirit [sic] and he's very remorseful for what happened." Stafford added, "It can happen to any family. He's gonna get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers and give him the same grace and mercy that God give [sic] everyone."

"He's doing great mentally," Stafford added.

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested and taken to a hospital on Aug. 21 after he was seen roaming down a street in Los Angeles, nearly naked, sources told ABC News at the time.

He appeared in person at the Van Nuys courthouse on Monday afternoon to enter a not guilty plea, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

The 26-year-old rapper was charged earlier in the day with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. All four counts are felony charges, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

ABC News has reached out to reps for Lil Nas X for comment.

