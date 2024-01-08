Lil Nas X unveils artwork for new single "J Christ"

When Lil Nas X said back in November that he was about to enter his "Christian era," he wasn't kidding.

The rapper revealed that the title of his new single is "J Christ," which he says is "DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" The artwork for the single shows Lil Nas X nailed to a cross, which is being raised up by a group of women pulling on ropes.

As for his tease that the single would feature "a very beloved popstar who ive been a fan of for a long time," he reposted that on January 8 with the comment, "It was god."

The single — the first taste of the rapper's new era — arrives January 12. You can presave it by visiting TheBeginningIsNear.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.