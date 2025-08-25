Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to 4 felony charges after Los Angeles arrest

Lil Nas X appeared in a Van Nuys, California, courtroom on Monday to enter a not guilty plea to four felony charges, which were filed against him following his arrest in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

As previously reported, the "Old Town Road" singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, was charged Monday with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

