Lil Nas X faces 4 felony charges after Los Angeles arrest

Lil Nas X attends 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March, 2025 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By GMA Team

Four felony charges have been filed against rapper Lil Nas X following his arrest in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

The "Old Town Road" singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, was charged Monday with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Van Nuys, California.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

