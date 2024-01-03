Lil Nas X announces new music next week, claps back at Dave Chappelle

After teasing his new era, Lil Nas X is finally giving us some actual details on when we can hear his new music.

"lol im really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time. hope yall ready for next week," the rapper wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on January 3.

He followed that up by posting, "New song and visual next week! - Official art dropping soon." That was accompanied by a black-and-white drawing of himself in four different poses, making the sign of the Cross, along with the caption, "In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen."

Meanwhile, the "Old Town Road" star clapped back at Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix special features a dig at him. Specifically, Chappelle poked fun at Nas X's video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which famously shows him descending into hell to twerk on the devil.

Lil Nas X reposted the clip and wrote, "yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce."

