Lewis Capaldi says new EP will 'reflect the last two years in the best way possible'

Lewis Capaldi has more new music on the way.

After releasing his comeback song “Survive” and seeing it go to #1 in the U.K., the Scottish singer tells ABC Audio a new EP is next and an album will follow.

“I kind of wanted the EP to reflect the last two years in the best way possible, so there's like a song on there that's like maybe the most — even more personal than ‘Survive,’ that I really love,” he says.

Lewis made his return to the stage at Glastonbury in June after taking a break in 2023 to focus on his mental health. He's since joined Noah Kahan onstage at BST Hyde Park in London Friday and performed on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Monday. Lewis has also announced tour dates for the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

As for a full-length album, fans will have to wait until next year for that. Lewis says he has yet to write it.

“For the album next year, I don't know what it's going to sound like or anything like that,” he says. “I'd imagine it'll sound quite the same [as previous music], I'm a bit of a one-trick pony, so I imagine it'll sound pretty similar.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.