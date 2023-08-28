"Let’s start at the beginning": Miley Cyrus launches retrospective TikTok series about her entire life

Miley Cyrus is really leaning into the nostalgia of her new song, "Used To Be Young." On Instagram on August 27, she announced a retrospective series on TikTok, starting from her birth in 1992 and encompassing the past 30 years.

On Instagram, she wrote, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

"This series Used To Be Young is inspired by my new single," she added. "Looking back on my life & sharing untold stories from 1992 until now. Let's start at the beginning ... follow along on my Tiktok page over the next few days!"

In Part 2 of the series, Miley discusses how she and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had different upbringings. She gets emotional explaining, "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me...it's like healing a childhood wound."

Elsewhere in the series, which so far includes seven installments, Miley talks in depth about how the cheerleading competitions she did as a child prepared her for stardom.

In other Miley news, over the weekend, she acknowledged legendary actress Diane Keaton's use of "Used To Be Young" to soundtrack a montage of herself as a young woman on Instagram.

In the comments, Miley wrote, "I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, 'all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it' and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.