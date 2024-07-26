"Let's get loud": Pink joins Zoom fundraising call for Kamala Harris

Pink has been on tour in Europe for weeks but she's still on top of what's been going on with the U.S. presidential election.

The Wrap reports she was one of 100,000 people who attended a Zoom fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate. Notably, The Wrap reports that Pink signed onto the call after coming offstage in Stockholm, Sweden, where it was 3 a.m. local time.

"We are in this … and I'm just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we've always made our voices heard, and now it's time to just get extra loud," Pink said on the call. "Let's go. Let's get loud."

It's not clear how much money, if any, she donated, but the call itself raised more than $1.8 million for Harris' campaign, The Wrap reports.

July 25 in Sweden was Pink's final concert in Europe before she returns to the U.S. for another leg of her Summer Carnival tour, with opening acts Sheryl Crow and The Script. She posted a video montage of the shows on Instagram and thanked the fans, writing, "What an absolute whirlwind lovefest, Europe and UK for a second summer in a row. The memories we've made will last me and my family and crew a lifetime or two."

"Thank you to every single person that spent your time with me, shared your hearts with me, let me into your lives. Thank you for always seeing me and holding me and lifting me up," she continued. "I hope I made you feel things. I love you and appreciate all of you so much. Until next time my friends."

