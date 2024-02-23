Legendary London museum looking to hire a Taylor Swift "superfan advisor"

USA Today made headlines last year by announcing it was hiring a reporter just to cover Taylor Swift. A legendary London museum is doing something similar.

The Victoria & Albert Museum, which focuses on art, design and performance, is looking to hire five superfan advisors — experts in specific niche subjects — to teach the museum "more about our collection at the V&A as well as the current cultural trends that will inform the future of museum collecting." One of the advisors the museum wants is a Taylor Swift expert.

The museum says in the job description, "Successful candidates will meet curatorial experts at the V&A, share knowledge about their specialist subject, learn about the history of these objects and why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity."

"Candidates will also have the chance to go behind the scenes at the V&A to view relevant items from the collection," the description continues. "The V&A will cover reasonable travel costs to the museum for the curatorial meeting, and successful candidates will receive a V&A Membership as part of the role."

There's no word on how much this job pays, or how long it will last. The description says, "Insights from the sessions with our curatorial team may be used to develop future programming at the museum."

The other superfan advisors the museum is looking for are experts in Crocs, emojis, drag and tufting, which is a textile manufacturing process.

You have until March 7 to apply.

