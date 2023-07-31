Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano show returns to Las Vegas on August 31

Lady Gaga is coming back to Las Vegas.

Her residency, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano, will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 12 shows starting August 31. The show, which first launched in 2018, features the Oscar-winning star performing music from the Great American Songbook as well as stripped-down versions of her hits. The last time the show was performed was in May of 2022.

The dates going on sale are August 31, September 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28 and 30, and October 1, 4 and 5. The presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. for both members of Gaga's Little Monsters fan club and Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers. The general onsale date is Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com.

Gaga's most recent live performances came as part of her Chromatica Ball tour, which wrapped up in September of 2022.

