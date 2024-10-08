Lady Gaga's 'Harlequin' tops 'Billboard''s Jazz chart

The box office take for her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux may be nothing to brag about, but Lady Gaga's latest music release is doing fine.

Harlequin, which Gaga created as a companion album to the movie, has debuted at #1 on both Billboard's Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts. It sold 25,000 units, which marks the biggest sales week for any jazz album since Gaga's own 2021 album Love For Sale -- her second collaboration with the late Tony Bennett.

Harlequin also debuts at #20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Gaga has said that Harlequin is separate from her next album, which she refers to as LG7. That's a regular pop album that will come out in February, with a single expected this month.

By the way, despite its seemingly fitting title, Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile," is not featured in Joker: Folie à Deux, nor on Harlequin. It's not clear if it'll be on LG7, or whether it'll remain a standalone single.

