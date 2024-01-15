Lady Gaga was "so moved" by Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

In December, Lady Gaga showed up at a red carpet event for her A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper's latest film, Maestro. But what did Gaga think of the movie, which is about the relationship between legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, played by Cooper, and his wife Felicia, played by Carey Mulligan?

"She was so moved by the end of the film," Mulligan told E! News at the Critics Choice Awards. "And, I think, so proud of Bradley and so blown away. She gave me the most enormous hug and was just so effusive about how much she loved it and how moved she was by the work and yeah, just an overwhelming sense of pride."

Maestro is widely considered to be an Oscar front-runner, as are Cooper and Mulligan. When Cooper co-starred with Gaga and directed her in A Star Is Born, they both received acting nominations. The film was nominated for Best Picture and several other categories, as well. Gaga and Cooper both lost, but she ended up winning the Best Original Song trophy for "Shallow."

