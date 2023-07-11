Lady Gaga victorious — for now — in lawsuit involving woman arrested in dognapping case

Lady Gaga has won a legal victory: She doesn't have to give the reward money she offered for the return of her two stolen dogs to a woman who was involved in the theft.

According to court documents obtained by People, a judge ruled that Jennifer McBride — who returned the pups after they were dognapped in 2021 but was later arrested and indicted on charges of receiving stolen property — is not entitled to the $500,000 reward Gaga offered.

McBride had attempted to sue Gaga for breach of contract because the singer had advertised a "no questions asked" reward. The judge ruled that because McBride had pleaded no contest to the charges, she was "not entitled to thereafter benefit from [her] wrongdoing by seeking to enforce the contract.”

She now has 20 days to amend her complaint.

Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustavo were stolen in 2021, and her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and suffered a collapsed lung. McBride and five others were arrested for the crime. At the time, she was dating Harold White, the father of Jaylin White, who was involved in the robbery and shooting, and they were determined to be accomplices in the crime.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.