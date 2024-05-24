Lady Gaga talks 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' love for fans at 'Chromatica Ball' premiere

Lady Gaga hit the red carpet at the premiere of her new Chromatica Ball film on May 23 rocking a look that was unique even for her: a huge, white metal cape-like construction over a white dress. She told Access Hollywood that it was actually made out of parts from a car.

"I don't really know how heavy it is. I didn't weigh it before I wore it but I really love it. It's super-industrial and interesting," she told Access. Gaga also reflected on one of the highlights of the Chromatica Ball tour for her.



"It's always the fans," she said. "Every time I see [them], I think to myself, 'I can't believe I get to do this for a living. I can't believe I got so lucky to also have fans who are really excited for things that are new all the time.'"

"Every album I make is usually a new genre of music; every time I am putting a show together, I'm doing something that I've never done before ... so it's the fans: They're down for it all."



Gaga also spoke about her upcoming role as Harley Quinn in the movie Joker: Folie à Deux. She called the character, who she referred to as "Lee," "very special to me."

"She's a very vulnerable sweet person, and my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters," she explained. She added, "This film -- it has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it ...I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Gaga's Chromatica Ball premieres on Max May 25.

