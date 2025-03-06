Lady Gaga says she wanted 'Mayhem' to just be "a good time"

While Lady Gaga has spoken of the darkness and chaos inside her that inspired some of the songs on her new album, she says ultimately, she just wants people to have a blast listening to it.

Speaking to Vogue, Gaga says, "Everything changed for me after the Fame Monster era: After that happened, my mission as an artist changed, and it became more about making people happy, and less about my personal mission as an artist. My personal mission became making the public smile as much as possible. So when I was making Mayhem, I wanted it to be a good time, and not all about me."

She adds, "It’s inspired by so much of my life—my dreams and my approach to music—but it’s also about honoring how complex people are, and that we can be chaotic. Because the world is chaotic."

So far, fans seem to be loving what they've heard from the album: "Die With a Smile" was a #1 hit and "Abracadabra" topped the dance charts. Gaga tells Billboard, "I am really grateful, and I am really beside myself. I never expect anything like this ...This is really a true honor and privilege."

In particular, fans have taken to social media in full force to post videos of choreography, fashion and art inspired by her new music, which Gaga says she loves.

"Between the dancing, the makeup, the hair, the costumes, it gives me so much life, and I am really honored," she says. "All I ever want to do is make something that you press play and you feel good for the duration of the record, and maybe you play it again.”

