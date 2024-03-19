Lady Gaga returning to Las Vegas for more 'Jazz & Piano' dates

As she continues to tease new music, Lady Gaga has announced a return to the stage for later this year.

Gaga is coming back to Las Vegas for more shows in her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. She'll do eight performances starting June 19; tickets go on sale to the general public on March 23 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com.

Before that, there are numerous presales, including one via citientertainment.com that starts March 20 at 10 a.m. PT, one for members of Gaga's Little Monsters fan community that starts March 20 at 2 p.m. PT, and one for MGM Rewards members that starts March 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Jazz & Piano shows feature Gaga singing songs from the Great American Songbook like "Luck Be a Lady," "The Best Is Yet to Come" and "Fly Me to the Moon," and big band arrangements of her hits like "Poker Face," "Bad Romance" and "Paparazzi."

The last time Gaga performed the show was in October of 2023.

Here are the new Jazz & Piano dates:

June 19 – 20; 27; 29 – 30

July 3; 5 – 6

