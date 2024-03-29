Lady Gaga reflects on 38th birthday and teases new music

Lady Gaga is reflecting on a birthday well spent.

The singer turned 38 years old on Thursday and took to Instagram to post a new selfie and write about the milestone.

"Today has been so special—I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC," Lady Gaga wrote. "I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon."

She then went on to thank her supporters, saying she’s grateful for the “real love” that she’s felt while writing new music.

“AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters—artists—publications that love my work it means so much to me. Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs,” Lady Gaga wrote.

The Mother Monster finished off the post by saying this next year will be important and meaningful.

“I’ve been writing ... pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love,” Lady Gaga wrote. “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

