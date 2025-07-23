Lady Gaga pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Mayhem Ball show

During her Mayhem Ball show in San Francisco Tuesday night, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late heavy metal icon and reality show star Ozzy Osbourne, whose death was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chase Center in San Francisco posted footage of Gaga onstage, opening up her black leather jacket to show off her Ozzy Osbourne t-shirt. At the end of the show, the sound system at the venue started playing Ozzy's classic hit "Crazy Train" as she, her band and dancers all danced down the catwalk, lined up, jumped up and down, banged their heads and took a bow.

Other artists who paid tribute to Ozzy at their Tuesday night shows included Coldplay, who played the 1972 song "Changes" by Ozzy's band Black Sabbath at their concert in Nashville, and Dave Matthews, who performed a solo version of the same song at the Dave Matthews Band's gig in Gilford, New Hampshire.

In addition to heavy metal and hard rock artists, musicians ranging from Flavor Flav and Ice T, to Duran Duran and Billy Idol, to Elton John and Rod Stewart took to social media to pay tribute to the late Prince of Darkness, who gave his final performance July 5 in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty wrote on Instagram, "Thank you. For teaching me songwriting and rebellion at the same time. My children's children will sing your songs. RIP."

