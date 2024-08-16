Lady Gaga joins Bruno Mars onstage in LA for first live performance of new duet

Interscope Records

By Andrea Dresdale

On Aug. 15, Bruno Mars christened the brand new Intuit Dome in LA with the first of two concerts, and none other than Lady Gaga stopped to give their brand-new duet "Die With a Smile," which dropped at midnight ET, its live debut.

During the first encore, the crowd went wild when the lights came up and Bruno introduced Gaga. For the performance, he wore the same cowboy hat he wears in the song's video, while Gaga sported the same towering beehive wig.  She also wore a retro '60s-style mini dress, white tights and white heels.

"Everybody make some noise for mother herself!" Bruno yelled at the end. "Give it up for Lady Gaga!" The two embraced, Gaga gave the crowd the peace sign, waved, blew kisses and walked off.

As previously reported, "Die with a Smile" is described as a "standalone collaboration" the two stars are releasing "as a treat for their fans." It had been rumored that the song would be featured in Gaga's forthcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, but that's not confirmed.

Bruno's concert also included all his hits, from "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are" to "When I Was Your Man," "Marry You," "That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk." He also sang a snippet of his Silk Sonic hit "Leave the Door Open."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!