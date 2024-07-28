Lady Gaga engaged? Singer introduces boyfriend as "my fiancé"

Lady Gaga is apparently engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

In a TikTok filmed at the Olympics in Paris and posted Sunday by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky to Attal by saying, "my fiancé, Michael."

Gaga and Polansky, an entrepreneur, went Instagram official in February of 2020. The two have been seen together during multiple public appearances since then, including at President Joe Biden's inauguration. They two were seen together celebrating Gaga's 38th birthday in March of this year, and she wrote on Instagram at the time, "I am in love with my best friend."

In April, she was photographed with what looked like a big diamond ring on her left hand.

This would be Gaga's third engagement. She was previously engaged to agent Christian Carino, but they broke up in 2019. Before that, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, but they broke up in 2016.

Meanwhile, Gaga thrilled fans in Paris on Sunday by playing them a snippet of new music from her upcoming album outside her hotel.

