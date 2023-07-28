Kylie Minogue officially announces Las Vegas residency at Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian

The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

By Andrea Dresdale

It's been a badly-kept secret for a while now, but Kylie Minogue has now made it official: The "Padam Padam" singer is launching a Las Vegas residency this fall.

As previously reported, the residency will be held at Voltaire, an intimate nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas that only holds 1,000 people. The residency will begin November 3, around two months after the September 22 release of her album Tension.

"The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that," Kylie says in a statement.

The show will feature multiple glamorous costumes and an environment where, Kylie says, "people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night." There's also table service, so fans can enjoy champagne and caviar — or something simpler — as Kylie sings.

Kylie's greatest hits are on the menu as well as songs from Tension.

Tickets or tables for the residency go on sale August 9 via voltairelv.com.

