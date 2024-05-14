Kristin Chenoweth and Brooke Shields groove to Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso"

They're that them, espresso.

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a couple of TikToks of stars having fun with her hit song "Espresso." First is Kristin Chenoweth, who's seen grooving to already-iconic line, "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer" while dancing on what appears to be a hotel balcony in Las Vegas.

Next up is Brooke Shields, who's seen in a car on her way to the premiere of her new Netflix film, Mother of the Bride. She's lip-syncing to the line, "My give-a-f***s are on vacation."

Both women chose the sped-up version of the hit to soundtrack their TikToks.

Sabrina also posted a carousel of photos of her 25th birthday celebration on May 11. The party evidently involved karaoke, hanging out with Ice Spice, balloons, a view of the Brooklyn bridge and a huge cake.

Sabrina wore a yellow slip dress similar to the one Kate Hudson wore in her classic film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which Hudson jumped into the comments to acknowledge.

"That's that Andie Anderson espresso," she wrote.

