Kim Petras says new album 'Feed the Beast' "really saved my life"

Kim Petras' new album, Feed the Beast, is coming out June 23, and she says it "really saved my life."

Speaking to Hits Daily Double, Kim says the album is "such an exciting project to me. I am so over the moon that I get to release it and I got to make it."

"It’s about wanting a lot from life and wanting a lot for yourself," she continues. "It was something that I used to feel ashamed of. I always felt like I was taking up too much space and I was too loud, passionate, intense and energetic."

Kim says the title of the album came from something an executive at her record company said: As she was being encouraged to travel to different countries to seek out new collaborators, the executive told her, "Go out there and feed the beast.”

"I was like, 'That’s my title,'" she says.

The German singer says Feed the Beast, which includes the Nicki Minaj collab "Alone," as well as the Grammy-winning Sam Smith duet "Unholy," is "pop, but I think it has all the sides of me that I want to express."

"And I think it has a lot of stuff on it that people are not prepared for, a lot of sounds on it that people are not expecting from me," she teases.

"It’s a very special album to me that, I feel, really saved my life. I needed to take this kind of scary step—it was all or nothing. This is the statement to embody that for me."

