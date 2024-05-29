Kim Petras is the new face of MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam lipstick

She wants all her clothes designer and all her makeup glam.

Kim Petras has just been announced as MAC Cosmetics' newest celebrity ambassador. She kicked off her partnership with the brand in their latest campaign for Viva Glam lipstick on Wednesday.

The iconic Viva Glam lipstick originally launched in 1994. Every penny from the lipstick sales goes toward the MAC Aids Fund, which supports organizations that help those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"It took me one second to say yes to a Viva Glam campaign. It was just something that was very present when I was learning about gay culture," Petras told People.

Petras also shared that she first started wearing makeup when she was 12 years old, after she began her journey with hormone therapy.

“It was just mascara and a little brow gel, but I remember that being so amazing because before that I needed to go to school in boys' clothes and have my hair back,” Petras said. “It felt very freeing and I can't describe that feeling and how much that meant to me."

The Grammy winner also said she's excited about her partnership with MAC because the brand's goals align with hers.

“To buy a lipstick, and then to feel good about it too is such a special thing. When I was young, Viva Glam educated me about a lot of HIV issues," Petras said. "It's cool to look back and be like, ‘This product has really helped a lot of people.’"

