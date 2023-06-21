Kim Petras announces Feed the Beast world tour

Looking to feed your need to see Kim Petras perform live? The singer has just announced her Feed the Beast world tour.



The trek starts with a North American leg, set to kick off September 27 in Austin, Texas. She'll hit major cities, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville and Houston, before wrapping on November 22 in San Diego.



The tour then heads to Europe in 2024, starting with Birmingham, England, on February 13 and including three dates in Kim's native Germany.



Various presales will be available starting from June 22, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. local time.



Kim's debut album, Feed the Beast, comes out June 23.

