Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle feels "less than" compared to her sisters-in-law

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Jonas Brothers' wives all seem pretty tight, but Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, admits that sometimes, she feels like she has to compete with her more famous sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kevin and Danielle appeared on the latest episode of the LadyGang podcast, and Danielle revealed, "It's a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard."

Kevin then quickly moved to reassure her, saying, "I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like [they have] solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place, no matter the situation, right?"

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” Danielle replied, referring to her husband. "And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

The LadyGang hosts praised Danielle for being vulnerable and "relatable." They also credited her for Kevin's "glow-up" — meaning, he looks much better than he used to, thanks to her.

"She worked on me every single minute of every day!" Kevin admitted. "She pushes me to work out...she was a hairdresser and always helped me with the 'curly' situation."

The LadyGang hosts also begged Kevin and Danielle for another series of their reality show, Married to Jonas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

