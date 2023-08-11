Kevin Costner is now a Swiftie: "Absolutely blown away"

Kevin Costner was just one of the many, many celebrities who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during its six-night stand in Los Angeles, and he came away duly impressed.
Posting a series of photos and videos from the show, the Oscar-winning actor wrote, "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."
Costner, who's also a musician and leads his own band, Modern West, added, "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!"
In other Taylor news, The New York Times estimates that The Eras Tour could generate $4.6 billion in economic activity in North American alone, while Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour could generate $4.5 billion. Together, they're examples of what economists are calling "revenge spending": the post-pandemic trend that saw consumers moving away from spending their money on goods and towards experiences.
