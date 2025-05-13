Kesha wants 'at least 40 husbands'

Kesha has never been married, but she says she's looking for a husband — actually, more than three dozen of them.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kesha showed off a top that incorporated what looked like multiple diamond rings. "This is made of engagement rings of all the men who tried," Kesha claimed. In reality, Kesha has only been engaged once.

"I'm really into witch stuff," she continued. "And so now I'm manifesting a sugar daddy and a yacht and maybe a couple sugar daddies. I would like at least 40 husbands!"

"There are men who've said that, and they're not shamed for it, so why not?" Drew responded.

Kesha also discussed her new album, . (PERIOD), which is coming out July 4 on her own label, Kesha Records. She's also going to be releasing music on that label from another artist: her mom.

Kesha's mother, Pebe [pee bee] Sebert, is also songwriter and a performer. Kesha told Drew, "She's been writing songs since the '80s. She actually made a record in the '80s that sounds kinda like Kate Bush. It's been, like, lost in time and on my own record label ... I will be releasing her music as well."

Kesha will kick off a North American headlining tour July 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.