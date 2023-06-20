Kesha reveals she "almost died" after egg-freezing complication

By Andrea Tuccillo

In a new cover story with SELF, Kesha opens up about her recent health struggles.

The 36-year-old singer reveals she "almost died in January" from a rare complication after undergoing a procedure to freeze her eggs.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months," she says, without going into detail about what the complication entailed. "It was horrifying."

"I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands," she adds. "And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body."

Kesha also shares that in 2022, she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency, a disease that puts her at high risk for developing infections.

"I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing," she says. "I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I'm just playing catch-up on my teens and twenties, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely."

