Kesha releases action-packed 'JOYRIDE' music video

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Kesha has just dropped the music video for her hit single, "JOYRIDE."

In the visual, which dropped Thursday on YouTube, Kesha drives through the desert in an explosive car chase. The action-packed video's thumbnail features Kesha in the driver's seat, with a graphic that reads, "KESHA IS MOTHER."

"JOYRIDE," which released on July 4, has over 100 million streams worldwide. The song is available everywhere via the artist's own Kesha Records.

Kesha is gearing up for an exciting end to her year. Her next single, "DELUSIONAL," arrives on Nov. 29, in time to celebrate Black Friday.

2025 will also be busy for the singer, who will embark on a sold-out run of House of Kesha headlining shows, starting with a Sydney, Australia, concert on Jan. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!