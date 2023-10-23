Kelly Clarkson shakes off rumors she bashed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Kelly Clarkson is shaking off rumors she bashed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

When Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang guested on The Kelly Clarkson Show after SNL spoofed Taylor and Travis' romance during the season 49 premiere, Kelly told Bowen she found the sketch to be hilarious. However, she also expressed frustration with the NFL's real-life coverage of the new pairing.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” Kelly said.

On Saturday, October 21, Kelly took to Instagram to clear the air.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news,” she wrote. "Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone's romance.”

Kelly made sure to assert that she is pro-romance in general.

“Yay romance. Did y'all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football,” she continued. “Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

In other Kelly news, she just added four additional dates for her exclusive Las Vegas engagement, chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson. She'll return to the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to perform over New Year's Eve and Super Bowl LVIII weekends.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.