Kelly Clarkson proves Jonas Brothers' "Year 3000" lyrics wrong with new album

Back in 2007 when Jonas Brothers released the song "Year 3000," they probably didn't think one of the lyrics could possibly come true in their lifetime. But it turns out one of their predictions about what would happen in the future is now officially incorrect.
JoBros sing, "Everybody bought our seventh album/ It had outsold Kelly Clarkson." By a twist of fate, the group released their seventh album this year — and Kelly also put out a new album. Unfortunately, their album did not outsell Kelly's.
