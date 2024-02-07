Kelly Clarkson downloads Grammy experience: "Best date night ever"

After appearing at the Grammy Awards February 4 with her adorable son Remington, who was all duded up in a red velvet suit, studded boots and a Lego corsage, Kelly Clarkson hopped on socials on February 7 to give fans a download of what she called "the best date night ever."

Kelly's video, which runs more than seven minutes, is basically her gushing over everyone who created the show, her glam squad, the performers and host Trevor Noah. She also thanked the photographers for being mindful of Remy's sensory issues and making him feel comfortable, and the stylist who created his look, which she said made the 7-year-old feel "like a million dollars."

While Kelly said she knew she was leaving out many of the performers, she had special praise for winners SZA and country star Lainey Wilson, whose music she loves, and Miley Cyrus, for shaking things up a bit.

According to Kelly, artists at awards shows sometimes act like they're too cool for school, so when Miley yelled out during "Flowers," "Why are y'all acting like you don't know this song?" it got everyone up and dancing.

Kelly also spoke about dancing in the audience with Bebe Rexha while Olivia Rodrigo sang "vampire," and her son being thrilled to meet Doja Cat, whose music — the non-explicit version — he "loves."

She gave special praise to the poignant moment when 80-year-old Joni Mitchell sang her classic "Both Sides Now," admitting that she teared up.

And finally, commenting on the fact that some people won and some people lost, Kelly wisely said, "The fact that we're even in the room is incredible. Just remember that: When we were kids, that was our dream!"

