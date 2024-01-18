Kelly Clarkson announces two New Jersey concerts this spring

Brian Bowen Smith

By Andrea Dresdale

If you didn't get a chance to see Kelly Clarkson during her most recent chemistry: an intimate night Las Vegas residency, you now have another opportunity.

Kelly has announced that she'll be performing at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for two nights: May 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale on January 19 at 10 a.m. ET, but a presale is happening now.

Right now, Kelly has two more chemistry: an intimate night performances scheduled; they'll take place over Super Bowl weekend. It's not clear if she'll extend the residency.

The last full-fledged trek she did was 2019's Meaning of Life Tour.

