Kelly Clarkson says now that she's left LA and moved to New York, "a weight has lifted"

On October 16, Kelly Clarkson launched the fifth season of her talk show from a new location: New York City. Deciding to relocate there was a big decision, but Kelly tells USA Today, "I feel like a weight has lifted."

"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Kelly says of her move. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

Now, after a few weeks, Kelly and her kids, River and Remington, are confirmed fans of the Big Apple. "I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she says, adding, "That move was very needed."

In fact, Kelly says she's the happiest she's been in a long time. In LA, she realized she'd been spreading herself too thin by doing the talk show and being a coach on The Voice.

"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Kelly says of the first four seasons of her show. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'"

"I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it," she notes. "That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."

