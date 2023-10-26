Kelly Clarkson to host, perform during 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' tree lighting special

Kelly Clarkson will pull double duty at this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center annual tree lighting holiday special.

Not only will Kelly give multiple performances during the special, which airs Wednesday, November 29, on NBC and simulcasts on Peacock, she will cover hosting duties, as well.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!” Clarkson said in a statement.

2023 marks the 20-year anniversary of Kelly's first Christmas in Rockefeller Center performance. Also returning for special appearances during the tree lighting are Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

"The lighting of that magnificent tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the true joys of the holiday season and to have Kelly both host and perform feels like we're getting our Christmas presents early this year," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Media Group, said.

