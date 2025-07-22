Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend returning to 'The Voice' next year

Kelly Clarkson is coming back to NBC's The Voice in 2026.

The singing competition announced Tuesday that for spring 2026 — season 29, if you can believe it — Kelly will return as a coach alongside Adam Levine and John Legend. The season is being called the Battle of Champions because, for the first time, the coaching panel is made up of previous winners.

The coaches will each have 10 artists and they'll compete in four rounds. The Blinds will feature a "Triple Turn" competition, in which each coach vies for the most three-chair turns. During the Battle Rounds, the coach with the most three-chair turns earns a "Super Steal," which allows them to override any other coach's attempt to steal.

In the Knockout Rounds, two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons will be brought back to face off during an "In-Season All-Star Competition." Original coach CeeLo Green will sit in and determine the winner of these so-called "All-Star Showdowns."

During the semifinals and the finale, a new voting block will be introduced, made up of super fans and past artists who've appeared on the show.

Before all this happens, though, season 28, debuting this fall, will be coached by Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.

