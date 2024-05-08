Keith Urban says this Ariana Grande song is like "audible heroin"

Sure, Ariana Grande's songs are catchy, but one country music superstar is so taken with her latest single that he's compared it to an illegal drug.

Keith Urban — Nicole Kidman's better half — told People that Ariana's hit "we can't be friends" is his "absolute current obsession song right now."

"I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over,” he said. He described it as having "some real celestial magic."

It's a good thing Keith and Nicole attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, because Ariana performed it during the event.

As for how he discovered the song, Keith told People that he's a fan: "Ariana has always had that unique vocal gift. On top of that, she's a phenomenal writer and producer. So it was easy for me to stumble upon that new album. I was interested in it before it came out."

Keith also said he's been enjoying Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, telling People, "I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary. There's really no adjectives for it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.