Katy Perry's last Vegas show brings out stars Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Céline Dion

Katy Perry bid farewell to PLAY, her Las Vegas residency, with a star-studded audience that included Céline Dion, Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

In a video captured by a fan who attended the Saturday, November 4 finale, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted among the crowd seated beside Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Prince Harry appeared utterly captivated by the stage performance, while Meghan was seen grooving to the music from a row behind.

In another photograph, Prince Harry and Meghan looked like they were lining up to talk to Céline.

One attendee even documented their experience meeting Céline on X, formerly known as Twitter, as "the best moment of my life thus far," sharing that they were able to "meet & talk with the legendary icon."

The appearance marked a rare public appearance by Céline since she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. The rare neurological syndrome causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. Last week, she visited the Montreal Canadiens hockey team in their locker room after they played the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City.

Katy's three-year-old daughter Daisy, who she shares with Bloom, was also in attendance at the grand finale of the residency at Resorts World, which saw her perform chart-toppers like "California Girls," "Roar," and "Firework."

