Katy Perry will be taking daughter Daisy on the road with her: 'I'm so excited'

Katy Perry has so far announced that she'll be touring in Australia, Mexico, South America and the U.K. next year, and she'll have a buddy on the road with her: her 4-year-old daughter.

Speaking to the U.K. paper The Sun, Katy says, "I'm really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She's four now and then she'll turn five on the road. Time really does fly. Some of my single friends that don't have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they're like, 'Whoa, she's grown.' It's like, time is happening, it's ticking."

Katy adds that she's "so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world."

As for what she has planned with Daisy during her downtime, Katy says, "I know our days off will be fun playgrounds and outdoor adventures. In the U.K., we love the parks. We already spend quite a lot of time during the summer in London so we love it so much. We have such a good feeling when we’re there. It’s so inclusive and it’s so built for families.”

Katy also addressed the fact that she recently hit a milestone age-wise, noting, "I guess I did step into what I call a ‘zero f**** 40.'"

"A therapist told me one day, ‘No one can make you feel something about yourself that you already don’t feel about yourself’. So if someone says something about me that isn’t true, it doesn’t affect me because I know who I am now. I know myself better than ever.”

She adds, "I care a lot about the things that are worth caring about but if someone’s not being kind or saying untrue things, then it doesn’t really matter.”

