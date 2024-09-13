Katy Perry takes a sexy skydive in video for Doechii collab, “I’m His, He’s Mine”

After debuting the song live at the MTV VMAs on Wednesday, Katy Perry has released the video for her collab with rapper Doechii, "I'm His, He's Mine."



The visual features Katy living out her daredevil fantasies. She has a steamy makeout session with a guy mid-skydive and rides on the hood of a silver sports car. In another scene, Doechii flies through the air while hanging onto a drone.



"I'm his queen, I'm his freak/ I'm every woman he wants and needs," they sing on the track. "I'm his dream, I'm his drug/ I'm every woman he wants, so what?"



The song, based around a sample of Crystal Waters' 1991 hit "Gypsy Woman," will be featured on Katy's new album, 143, out Sept. 20.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.