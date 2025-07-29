Katy Perry spotted out to eat with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry sent the internet chattering after photos surfaced of her dining out with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

TMZ obtained the photos, which reportedly show the two sharing a meal at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, on Monday night.

Katy’s Lifetimes tour is currently making stops in Canada. She has a show in Ottawa Tuesday night and one in Montreal on Wednesday.

There was no indication that Katy and Trudeau’s meetup was romantic in nature, though Katy is recently single. She and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nine years together. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau separated in 2023 after 18 years together.

