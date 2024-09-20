Katy Perry says it's her "purpose" to give advice to other artists: "I'm here if you need to talk"

There aren't a lot of women who've reached the heights of pop stardom that Katy Perry has, and she's more than willing to share her experiences with any up-and-coming artists out there who may be struggling to figure it all out. In fact, she feels that it's not only her job, but her purpose to do so.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Katy says her message to those young artists is, "I'm here if you need to talk to anyone that's been through what you've been through, because there's only a few astronauts out there."

"You want to talk about what you've been through and tell them that, look, you're riding this rocket now and it's going to go up. It's going to go down," she continues. "You're holding on for dear life and if you ever need anything, I am here, because I have ridden it hard and for a long time."

"It's been a wild ride. It's been really fun," she tells Zane. "I've learned so much and I'm just so grateful that I'm still here standing today and this is my job and I'm still celebrating and still bringing life and light and joy and BPM, especially on this record." Katy's new dance music album, 143, arrives Friday.

"This is my job, this is my purpose," Katy notes. "I feel like I was born to be an ambassador of love and joy and light ... and maybe evolve in the spotlight so I can be an example of that." She adds, "I really talk about my tools and try and put them out there for people to hear about and to investigate themselves."

As for her album, Katy says her purpose with 143 is to create "a continual, nonstop party."

